Edo state - Angry youths have stripped the Pastor of a new generation church and his married lover naked at Iguomon Community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state.

It was gathered that the youths of the community caught the Pastor and the married woman making love.

According to The Nation, the two were seen sitting on the floor in a viral video shared by the Head of the Talakawa Parliament, Marxist Kola Edokpayi.

Some witnesses at the scene confirmed that the Pastor had been having an affair with the woman before they were eventually caught.

Edokpayi condemned the jungle justice treatment meted out to the Pastor and his married lover in the video.

He lamented that the incident could lead to the killing of the Pastor and his married lover.

“We condemn jungle justice in its entirety, and what the people did in that community cannot be justified. The matter should have been reported to the police, who will take appropriate action.”

The state police spokesman, Moses Yamu, declined to comment on the matter, stating that the case had not been reported to any police station in the state.

Pastor sleeps with married woman during deliverance

Recall that married women are said to obey and adhere strictly to the instructions of their cleric rather than their husbands; hence, they face certain problems in their quest for solutions to problems in the Church.

Interestingly, a married woman met a big problem whilst seeking spiritual answers to her supposed problem, and met a new person.

This is as a cleric in Rivers state slept with a married woman during deliverance and cleansing session, and he was arrested and detained.

