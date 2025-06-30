Air India Plane Crash: Police Mention What They Did After Checking Only Survivor’s Mobile Phone
- An Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s airport on June 12, 2025, heading for London’s Gatwick Airport, leaving only one survivor
- The Ahmedabad Police have shared what they did after checking the phone of the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, as part of their investigation
- The police also shared more details on how many phones and body parts were recovered from the crash site, as well as other investigative processes carried out by the police on the incident
As investigations concerning the Air India plane crash are ongoing, police have shared what they did after checking the phone of the only survivor of the tragic incident
An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.
Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames, with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh miraculously escaping.
The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.
As reported by the Indian Express, the police have checked the survivor’s phone and shared what they did after going through his mobile phone.
Police share action after checking survivor’s phone
The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, GS Malik, addressed a press conference on Thursday, June 19, and provided updates on the investigation.
The police officer stated that Ramesh’s phone was also checked. After checking his phone, the police returned it to him, adding that the authorities were handling the case sympathetically.
He added:
“Vishwash’s statement has been recorded for investigation purposes.”
As of June 18, the authorities have collected 318 body parts from the crash site, which have been sent to the lab for further analysis, as part of the investigation process.
He said:
“Additionally, around 100 mobile phones in various states of damage have been recovered, and efforts are underway to extract potential videos or photos that may provide insight into the crash.”
Malik clarified that the police role involves examining items found at the site, including phones, passports, and ornaments.
He added:
“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the technical investigation, including analysis of the black boxes and debris reassembling with the assistance of Boeing technical experts.”
Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.
Teenage boy killed by Air India crash
In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.
When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.
Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away and her family was in deep mourning.
