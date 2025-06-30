A video of Anita Joseph speaking about May Edochie, Yul, and Judy Austin has gone viral on Facebook

The Nollywood actress triggered reactions from May Nation over her comment about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

This is coming a few days after May Nation was involved in an exchange with Yul Edochie's brother Linc's former partner, Yinka

A new drama appears to be brewing between Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and May Edochie's fans, known as May Nation.

This comes following a viral clip from Anita's livestream on Facebook.

Anita Joseph urges May Nation to stop stressing May Edochie by dragging Yul and Judy. Credit: anitajoseph/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Anita, who has been spotted with May in the past, said that she does not have any issues with Judy and Yul Edochie.

The actress also called on May's fans to stop dragging Yul and Judy.

"You people should leave this thing and move on, it's being how many years, did May come to you people to complain? You guys are stressing the woman by reminding her all the time. Make una rest, they just have a beautiful child, the last thing I will do is to troll a child. Let Yul rest, let judy rest, I don't have a problem with Yul and Judy, If I see Yul I will greet him," Anita said in the viral video.

Following the backlash that trailed her video, Anita seemingly responded to May Nation, declaring that no one can push her around.

"Biko believe anything you hear about me. You can Add more to sweeten it if you like Aramashiogri mba ana abaluagu. Oburosounu na apu ala. E bi like say una forget Anita Joseph nobody can push me around ,okwa chukwu kam na asopulu maka ministry Shallom," she wrote.

May Edochie’s fans come for Anita Joseph over advice. Credit: anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

The clip of Anita Joseph speaking about Yul Edochie, May and Judy Austin is below:

Anita Joseph's post is below:

Esther Sky on May Nation' fight with Anita Joseph:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Linc Edochie's former partner, Yinka, left social media following her fight with May's fans.

Reactions trail Anita Joseph's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many of May's fans flooded the actress' page to berate her.

Read the comments below:

Chinny Adogu commented:

"Pesin go misyarn, instead of keeping quiet or apologizing, she go de form confident and outspoken. Madam take a seat several spaces behind. Na only you de mad."

Obianuju Millicent said:

"If you think you are mad respond to Angela Okorie who accused you openly for swallowing everything evil. You don't have that nerves nah! Everybody is forming Jagaban on May matter Madam go and rest! You're just jealous of May that's all."

Adeola Adebiyi-Abe said:

"Jealousy don finish you Anita Betrayers don't rest. You come for May, we come for you. Mother hen ko, crocodile pikin ni."

Uwandu Lambert wrote:

"Anita Joseph if them born u well, just mention queen MAY name again... her soldiers are out for u ... u get mouth right? We are ready for u."

Lovelifestyle O. Eucharia said:

"Shatapiii dia. Lady A, 2face, Maynation no dey look face o. Jukwa Madam Yinka Yanki how far. If no be Queen May, who resurrected your dead career, who been dey notice you. Shalom."

May Edochie's lawyer advises Yul's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye addressed the action of her fans, known as May Nation, against the Edochie family.

Emeka disclosed that the online drama was an indication that Pete Edochie's family was 'under immense pressure due to the public outcry related to Yul and May's situation.

He also advised the Edochies on what to do to end the social media noise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng