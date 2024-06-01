Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Minna, Niger state - Abdullateef Aliyu Maitaki, popularly known as Mufti Yaks, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Yaks is a prominent social media personality and religious motivational speaker who modelled his way of presentation with renowned Zimbabwean Islamic speaker, Mufti Menk.

Associates confirm Mufti Yaks' shocking death. Photo credit: Mufti Yaks

Source: Facebook

Professor Isa Ali Pantami, the immediate past minister of digital economy of Nigeria, posted about Yak's demise on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, June 1.

The cause of Yak's sudden death cannot be immediately ascertained, but he has been buried in line with Islamic rites.

Legit.ng understands that the late Yaks is the son of Justice Aliyu Mayaki, a former chief judge of Niger state, northcentral Nigeria.

Pantami wrote:

"Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raajiun!

"Just heard that our beloved son, Abdullateef Aliyu Maitaki, popularly known as Mufti Yaks, passes away. What a great loss!

"Janaza by 10 am at Justice Maiyaki's residence Dutsen Kura Gwari, Minnah. May Allah admit him into Jannatul Firdaus."

In the same vein, Late Yaks' mentor, Sheikh Menk, confirmed the sad news.

Menk wrote on his official X handle with pictures taken with the young Islamic preacher:

"I'm saddened by the news of the death of the young Abdul Latif Miyaki @muftiyaks this morning. He was a very talented young lad trying to spread goodness. May Allah Almighty forgive him, accept his good deeds and grant him the highest ranks of Paradise. Aameen."

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad, the digital communications assistant to Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, prayed for the highest degree of paradise for the deceased.

Ahmad tweeted:

"May Allah forgive the shortcomings of Abdullateef Aliyu Maitaki, known as @muftiyaks. He was a student of knowledge. May Allah reward him with Jannah al-Firdaus. Ameen!"

Furthermore, several internet users have mourned Yaks' demise, with the late preacher trending on X.

