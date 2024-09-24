Popular Nigerian Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat, has passed on to the dismay of her numerous fans

In the early hours of September 24, 2024, news of the music star’s tragic death was posted on social media

Many fans took to the internet to mourn Rukayat as they wondered about what led to her untimely demise

Popular Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso is dead, to the dismay of her numerous Nigerian fans.

On September 24, 2024, Ilorin-based Islamic cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah took to his official Facebook page to share the sad news.

Fans mourn death of Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat. Photos: @iamrukayatgawat

The cleric posted a photo of the late singer and accompanied it with a caption announcing her death and also praying for God to forgive her.

He wrote:

“Our Sympathy goes to the family of Ruqayat Gawat for this great lost! May Allah forgive her shortcomings! RUQAYAT GAWAT IS GONE!”

See his post below:

Rukayat was known among the Muslim community for her sonorous voice, which earned her many fans. Details about her demise are not yet known at the time of this report.

Fans react to Rukayat Gawat’s death

The sad news of Rukayat Gawat’s demise soon spread on social media, and fans shared their condolence messages. Read some of them below:

Itz Holarjumoke:

“May Almighty Allah grant her the best grade of jannah.”

Hajia Anunimorigba Onaopemipo:

“May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanat firdaus.”

Onikoko Kudirat:

“Subuhanallahi may Almighty Allah accept her returns and admit her by his mercy into jannah.”

Ayodeji Tanwa:

“May Almighty Allah be pleased with her soul forgive her shortcomings and make Aljanah fridaus her final abode 🙏.”

Orunsolu Jelilat Abdulazeez:

“Subhanallah, May Almighty Allah forgive her sins and grant her the highest rank in jannah.”

Isiaka Rukayat Abolanle:

“May her soul rest in perfect peace and grant her alijanat fridaos Amin 🤲.”

Basheerat Awero:

“Subuhanallah 😭😭😭 May Almighty Allah continue her to rest in peace 😭.”

Adetutu Ismaila:

“May her soul rest in peace.”

Zainab Oluwatoyin:

“Subhanallah this is a great lost 🥲 may Almighty Allah forgive her short coming nd grant her aljanatul fridaou 🙏.”

Alabi Kehinde Olamide:

“May almighty Allah be pleased with her soul and grant her al janat fidaus.”

Abimbola Olodo Sherryphat Oyedoyin:

“Subuanallahi ! Unquestionable God may Allah be pleased with your soul and grant you eternal rest.”

Obalowu Sherif:

“An outstanding Islamic singer among the rest. May Allah grant her eternal rest.”

Ajayi Rasheedat Omowunmi:

“It's really sadden the heart,may Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her the best of jannah ND give her family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

