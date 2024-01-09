The Grand Mufti of Ibadan in Oyo state, Sheikh Abdulfatai Muhali Alaga, has died, aged 80

Legit.ng gathered that the Alaga died on Tuesday morning, January 9, following an age-related sickness

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, offered a message of understanding and support to the Ibadan Muslim community

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering general news

Ibadan, Oyo state - Sheikh Abdulfatai Muhali Alaga, the Grand Mufti of Ibadan, is dead.

Alaga, 80, died on Tuesday, January 9, after a brief illness, The Punch reported. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Sheikh Alaga is dead. Photo credit: KhaliFah Muhammad Toyeeb Olanrewaju

Source: Facebook

Sheikh Alaga's death: Makinde mourns

Following Sheikh Alaga's death, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, expressed his condolences to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere, and the Muslim community in the state.

Describing the deceased as a great cleric who worked hard with others to foster the religious harmony being enjoyed in the state, Makinde said his death has left a huge vacuum among followers of Islam in the state.

The Oyo governor said:

“I received the news of the death of the Grand Mufti of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulfatai Alaga, this morning.

“I express my condolences to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere and the Muslim Ummah in Ibadanland on the death of Alfa Agba.

“I equally commiserate with his immediate family and pray to Allah SWT to grant him Aljanah Firdausi.

“Sheik Alaga worked hand in hand with the Chief Imam of Ibadanland and other top clerics to ensure the religious harmony we are enjoying in Oyo State since 2019 when I took office as governor.

“He will be greatly missed.”

In a similar vein, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (All Progressives Congress, APC-Oyo South) expressed condolences to the family and Muslim community over Sheikh Alaga's passing.

This is contained in a statement signed by his special adviser on media, Akeem Abas and made available to Legit.ng.

Alli described Sheikh Alaga's demise as a great loss to his family as well as the entire Muslim community in Ibadan and beyond.

His words:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and Muslim community over the passing of the Grand Mufti of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulfatai Alaga.

"His demise is a great loss not only to his family but also to the entire Muslim community in Ibadan and beyond."

The lawmaker said that his knowledge, wisdom and guidance were invaluable to the Muslim community, adding his passing left a void that would be difficult to fill.

Senator Alli's statement reads:

"Throughout his life, Sheikh Alaga demonstrated a deep commitment to the teachings of Islam and worked tirelessly to spread the message of peace, love, and tolerance.

"His sermons and teachings were a source of inspiration and guidance for many, and his contributions to the development of the Muslim community in Ibadanland will always be remembered."

Alli prayed that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and comfort his family as well as loved ones during this difficult time.

"As we mourn the loss of this great spiritual leader, let us take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose and left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

"May Allah grant him eternal rest and comfort his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

He prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) shower His endless blessings upon the beloved Sheikh Abdulfatai Alaga, who departed from this worldly life.

Alli prayed that Allah envelop him with His mercy and grant him the highest ranks of paradise(Ameen).

Nigerian Imam dies hours after Hajj return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Suleja, Niger state when Sheikh Dahiru Shuaibu died a few hours after he returned from a pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Nigerian Chief Imam dies at 130

Legit.ng also reported that Alhaji Sheikh Adam Tahir, the chief Imam of Jama’a Emirate in Jema’a local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state, passed away.

Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Kassim, Tahir's lieutenant, confirmed the Imam's death.

Aged Kaduna Imam dies

Meanwhile, an aged cleric, Sheikh Adam Tahir has died. He died at the age of 130 years.

Until his death, Sheikh Tahir was the chief Imam of the Kafachan Central Mosque in Kaduna state.

Source: Legit.ng