A doctor’s pregnant wife, Dr Kajal Solanki, was among those who died when an Air India plane crashed into a medical school.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A doctor's pregnant wife, Dr Kajal Solanki, is killed by the Air India plane crash.

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, Kajal’s brother, Bhavesh Senta, came to visit her and her husband at BJ Medical School and was eating lunch when the crash happened.

Pregnant woman and brother killed in plane crash

Bhavesh, 24, a medical student from the Government Medical College (GMC) in Surat, went to the B J Medical College in Ahmedabad on June 12 to meet his sister, Dr Kajal and brother-in-law, Dr Pradeep Solanki – a neurosurgeon with the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

In the afternoon, as the trio was having lunch in a hostel room, Dr Solanki got a work call and rushed back to the hospital, leaving Dr Bhavesh and Dr Kajal, a homoeopathic doctor, behind.

Moments later, the plane crashed and Bhavesh and his sister were among the at least 20 ground casualties that have been recorded in the crash.

The Air India plane crashes into the medical school, killing the doctor's pregnant wife and her brother.

It was reported that Dr Kajal was pregnant at the time of her death.

School mourns medical student killed in crash

The news of Dr Bhavesh’s death, who was preparing for a professional exam, has left his alma mater in shock.

The Dean of GMC, Dr Nimesh Verma, said:

“We came to know a couple of days later (after the crash) that our medical college’s ex-student Dr Bhavesh Senta died in the tragedy. He was having lunch with his sister, Dr Kajal Solanki, and her husband, Dr Pradeep Solanki, at the BJ Medical College hostel room.

“Dr Solanki received a call from the hospital and rushed to his workplace, leaving his around six months’ pregnant wife and her brother behind.

“We are deeply shocked by the loss of two distinguished doctors from the medical fraternity. In the next couple of days, we are planning to organise a condolence event on the premises of GMC in Surat.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

