FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a prominent social media personality, on Wednesday, September 11, criticised Peter Obi for his perceived silence on the recent Borno floods.

Legit.ng reports that the collapse of a dam in northeast Nigeria has caused severe flooding, destroying thousands of homes and worsening a dire humanitarian crisis.

Reno Omokri expects Peter Obi (right) to have commented on the devastating floods in Borno state. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Mr. Peter Obi

The flooding in Borno has reportedly affected a million people, straining resources as authorities scramble to rescue residents and place them in temporary shelters.

Reacting, Omokri, a former social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, accused Obi of insensitivity.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"There were devastating floods in Borno, which have resulted in the deaths of many Nigerians and resulted in damage to property worth hundreds of billions. Yet, Peter Obi has not said anything. And even sadder still, he was in Edo State yesterday, singing and dancing amid this tragedy. Because it is Borno, he does not care."

Omokri added:

"If this flood had happened in Igboland, would Peter Obi be laughing and dancing yesterday in Benin? Think about it. Would he not have released a statement, donated money, and even shed tears?"

Obi canvasses for LP canddiate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi joined the LP governorship campaign to seek support for Olumide Akpata, the party’s candidate in the upcoming Edo state gubernatorial election.

The presence of Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra state, invigorated the campaign rally held at various locations within the Benin metropolis as he urged eligible voters to turn out in large numbers to vote for the LP.

