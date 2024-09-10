The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkenemi, has been forced to leave his palace due to heavy flooding

Although the monarch is currently taking refuge at the Government House, but residents of the affected areas are trapped in the disaster as they struggle to rescue their properties and lives

The affected residents, worst hit by the natural disaster, spoke with the press on Tuesday and shared their greatest fear

Borno state, Maiduguri - On Tuesday morning, September 10, floodwaters submerged the Palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkenemi, and other parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

NEMA visited affected areas as flood hits Borno communities including Shehu of Borno Palace. Photo credit: @nemanigeria

Residents disclosed to the press that Shehu had left his palace for the government house, where he is currently taking refuge.

A resident of Kofar Shehu told The Punch on Tuesday that:

“This is shocking! I have never witnessed this before. Even the Shehu has left his palace to the Government House.”

Borno flood: Residents in affected areas express fear

In Maiduguri, areas including Lagos street, Modugari, Post Office, and Gwange are the worst affected as residents struggle to save their lives.

One of the victims, identified as Usman Babagana, said there were early warnings that more water may come, but residents were adamant because they had no place to go.

He stated:

“We were told flood is coming. I never expected it this Way. We didn’t take it much seriously because we had nowhere to go.”

Also reacting, a pedestrian who was stuck by the flood around the post office area, Buba Jibril, said:

“This is the worst of it all I have witnessed since my stay in Maiduguri. I hope that this will not lead to untold hardship.”

SaharaReporters and Leadership also confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday.

Watch the video as many residents currently trapped:

Heavy flooding in Maiduguri as Alau Dam breaks down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of Maiduguri were on high alert after severe flooding that had submerged numerous homes.

Borno State's Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, issued a statement urging immediate evacuation.

This marks the first significant breach of the Alau Dam since 1994, when similar flooding submerged nearly half of Maiduguri.

