Nigeria’s Vice President, Shettima, Navigates Through Flood in Borno, Video Trends
- The vice president, Kashim Shettima, appears moved by the plight of flood victims in Borno state
- Legit.ng reports that floods in the north-east of Nigeria killed many people in August and September 2024
- Shettima emphasised the federal government's commitment to supporting affected areas and implementing long-term solutions to mitigate future flood risks
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and governance.
Maiduguri, Borno state - Vice president (VP) Kashim Shettima on Tuesday, September 10, assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tackle the challenges of flood in Nigeria.
The VP, who gave the assurance in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, noted that though the factors leading to the ravaging flood and other recurring disasters in the country are diverse, President Tinubu has already developed a comprehensive roadmap aimed at addressing these challenges head-on.
Legit.ng reports that Shettima is a former governor of the state.
The VP is in Maiduguri for an on-the-spot assessment of the ravaging floods that have displaced communities in the state.
A video showed Shettima navigating through flooded areas during his visit to assist flood victims.
Watch the viral video below as shared by his aide, Stanley Nkwocha:
Legit.ng reports that flooding is a common and recurring disaster in Nigeria. The damage and losses recorded during the 2012 flood disaster were severe; however, the 2022 floods, which were on a multidimensional scale, had more devastating effects.
Apart from Borno, provinces in Nigeria that are prone to flooding include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Kano, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Ogun.
Tinubu mourns as floods kill 49
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu said he received the news of the devastation wreaked by floods on communities and farmlands across Nigeria with "profound grief".
The Nigerian leader "sympathised with all victims of these ravages of nature, especially bereaved families, farmers, displaced communities, and those who have lost property".
