Over one million people have been displaced after the collapse of the Alau Dam in Maiduguri, sparking unprecedented flooding in the region

The flood, described as Maiduguri's worst in 30 years, has submerged homes, crippled businesses, and shut down schools

Wild animals have escaped, over 280 inmates fled prison, and humanitarian efforts are underway as the city struggles to cope with the devastation

The recent flood in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, has been described as unprecedented by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Torrential rains caused the Alau Dam to collapse, displacing over a million people and wreaking havoc across the region.

As rescue operations continue and the city grapples with the devastation, here's what

1. Collapse of Alau Dam

The Alau Dam, located about 20 kilometers from Maiduguri, gave way on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall. The dam’s failure flooded riverine areas, major roads, schools, hospitals, and other public infrastructure, severely affecting the city. Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, attributed the flood to water released from other dams in neighboring Cameroon.

2. An unprecedented disaster

NEMA has labeled this flood as "unprecedented." Ezekiel Manzo, a spokesman for the agency, noted that parts of the city that had not experienced flooding in decades were inundated. This natural disaster is being compared to previous major floods, with experts and locals pointing out its sheer scale.

3. A tragic echo of the past

The flood brings to mind the devastating “Ambaliya” flood of 1994, which also caused widespread damage in Maiduguri. However, officials and the United Nations Human Rights Refugee Council (UNHCR) believe this year's flood is even worse, making it the most catastrophic flood in Maiduguri in 30 years.

4. Over a million people displaced

Governor Zulum confirmed that over a million people have been displaced, forced to flee their flooded homes. Many have sought refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the city, as humanitarian organizations like NEMA continue to provide shelter and rescue those trapped in affected areas.

5. Wildlife devastation in the zoo

The Sanda Kyarimi Zoo Park suffered heavy losses, with 80% of the animals either killed or escaped. Footage on social media shows an ostrich roaming Maiduguri’s streets, while reports of escaped snakes and crocodiles have raised concerns about public safety.

6. Over 280 inmates escape

Floodwaters breached the Maiduguri Medium Security Custodial Centre, allowing over 280 inmates to escape. Authorities are worried about the potential public safety risks, as many of the escapees are considered dangerous. Efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remaining prisoners and restore security.

The aftermath of the Maiduguri flood continues to unfold, with rescue efforts and damage assessments still underway. The full scope of this disaster is yet to be determined, but the impact on lives and infrastructure is already immense.

