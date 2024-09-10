The Borno State government has warned residents of Maiduguri to beware of dangerous animals, such as crocodiles and snakes

Maiduguru, Borno state - The Borno State government has issued a warning to residents about the presence of crocodiles, snakes, and other dangerous animals that were washed into communities by the recent flooding in Maiduguri.

Many people have been forced to leave their homes as floodwaters, triggered by the collapse of the Alau Dam.

Submerged areas such as Fori, Galtimari, Gwange, and Bulabulin. Videos circulating on social media show streets, homes, and even flyovers underwater.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 10, Ali Don Best, General Manager of the Borno State Museum Park, confirmed that the flood caused significant damage to properties and wildlife, TheCable reported.

He noted that over 80% of the animals in the area were lost, and dangerous animals like crocodiles and snakes had been displaced into nearby communities.

The statement urged residents to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant.

He said:

"We are calling on the public to be aware and take all necessary precautions to avoid these animals."

Don Best also assured the public that efforts are being made to protect the remaining wildlife under his care, Leadership reported.

Additionally, Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region's counter-insurgency efforts, advised residents to be cautious when navigating floodwaters, as displaced wild animals from the Sanda Kyarimi Zoological Park in Maiduguri may pose a threat.

Flooding: 49 people died, over 41,000 displaced, says NEMA

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that that at least 49 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding has severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced.

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the country is just entering the peak flood season, particularly in the northern regions.

