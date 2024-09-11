Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has thrown his weight behind Olumide Akpata in the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial race

Obi's presence at the campaign rally in Benin City energized supporters, urging them to vote en masse for the Labour Party on September 21, 2024

Despite heavy rain, a massive crowd from the Obedient Movement marched through the city, showcasing their unwavering support for Akpata's candidacy

In a significant show of support, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, joined the LP governorship campaign on Tuesday to rally for Olumide Akpata, the party’s candidate in the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The presence of Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State, invigorated the campaign rally held at various locations within the Benin metropolis.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Obi urged eligible voters to turn out in large numbers to vote for the Labour Party.

He assured the electorate that Akpata, if elected, would address the state's challenges and propel it forward. Obi emphasized that an LP-led government would alleviate the current hardships experienced by the people of Edo State.

The campaign procession commenced from the party’s secretariat on Sokponba Road, traversing the city’s central areas, including Ring Road, Oba Market Road, Mission Road, New Benin Road, and New Lagos Road.

Despite heavy downpours, a massive crowd from the Obedient Movement marched alongside their leaders, demonstrating unwavering support and canvassing for votes ahead of the election.

Among the notable figures in the campaign entourage was Aisha Yesufu, further highlighting the high-profile backing for Akpata’s candidacy.

