Nigerian street pop act Portable spurred controversy online with his remarks on late music legend Fela Kuti

The controversial act blamed the Afrobeat pioneer for his unfortunate death while stating his reasons

Zazu's bold statement on his recent podcast appearance caught the attention of many as they weighed in on it

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has made a controversial remake regarding famed Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

The singer claimed that the music legend would have lived longer if he had focused on his career.

Portable attacked Fela Kuti's legacy. Credit: @felakuti, @poertabaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable made his bold statement during a guest appearance on the most recent episode of the Echoo Room podcast, where he discussed the importance of minding one's business.

During his speech, he mentioned Kuti, who died at the age of 58, as someone who could have profited from staying to himself rather than fighting for Nigeria.

"If Fela had minded his business a bit, he would have lived longer, but he was fighting the government. After God na government, even our parents who fought the same government were hungry, and till now, we're still hungry," Portable said.

"But Fela fought for Nigeria," the host pointed out.

Portable, on the other hand, rejected the notion and expressed his views on activism, emphasising the need for Nigerians to fight for themselves. He highlighted the significance of personal survival over activism.

The street pop act said, "Nigerians should fight for themselves. If you fight for Nigerians and they catch you, you will suffer, and nobody will support you in Nigeria. Why are you fighting for Nigeria? Fight for yourself; Nigeria is okay."

Watch the interview clip below:

Portable goes deeper in fight with Davido

Portable isn't done venting his anger against music sensation Davido.

In a recent interview, he described how he cancelled a $6000 (N10m) gig in the United States to meet Davido and ended up wasting his time. Portable stated that if Davido or others cannot assist him, they should not put him under unnecessary stress.

The street singer, however, noted that the same venue where he was set to perform was where the Unavailable crooner took him to hang out the following day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng