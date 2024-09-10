President Tinubu in reaction to the flood that wreaked havoc in Borno and cut off Maiduguri from the rest of the state, issued a directive to his vice Kashim Shettima and NEMA

In a statement by his aide, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the Borno government and its people

Many families have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam, one they described as the worst flood in recent decades

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed his Vice, Kashim Shettima, to immediately visit Maiduguri, Borno state capital, after the devastating flood that hit the northern state on Tuesday morning, September 9.

Tinubu directs Shettima to visit Borno, Maiduguri

Shettima made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 17th Annual Banking and Finance Conference (CIBN), Vanguard reported.

"After this meeting with the consent of the President, I will rush to Maiduguri. The whole city has been overtaken by flood," Shettima said.

The president also called for the immediate evacuation of residents in communities overtaken by floods.

Tinubu, who expressed deep concern over the flooding in parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, directed the relevant government agencies to expedite rescue efforts.

This was made known in a statement a statement signed by the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“While the relevant authorities are still assessing the damage caused by the flood, the President calls for the immediate evacuation of people from the affected areas.”

Maiduguri flood victims: Tinubu pledges FG’s support

Borno state in Northeast Nigeria is facing its worst flood in recent decades, with thousands of residents fleeing their homes overtaken by water.

Government facilities such as a post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital have been affected, along with a cemetery and a zoo, as wild animals scrambled for safety.

Onanuga said:

“President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

“President Tinubu assures Governor Babagana Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people."

