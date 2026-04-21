A Nigerian lady in Japan has posted a video showing how politicians conducted their campaign activities on the street

She expressed disbelief after meeting a governorship candidate personally handing out flyers without heavy security or display

The video sparked reactions online as many compared Japan’s campaign style with Nigeria’s political approach

A Nigerian lady living in Japan, @naijagirlinjapan, has drawn massive reactions about political culture after posting a video of how Japanese politicians conduct their campaign.

The trending video showed her pleasing encounter with a top political aspirant on a public street.

A Nigerian lady based in Japan shares how their politicians campaign. Photo credit: @naijagirlinjapan/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady expressed her disbelief at the "humble" and "quiet" nature of Japanese election campaigns in contrast with the heavy-duty displays often seen in Nigeria.

How political campaign is conducted in Japan

While walking through her city in Japan, @naijagirlinjapan stumbled upon a group of men in simple yellow jackets handing out fliers. To her amazement, one of the men was the actual governorship candidate for the region.

Unlike the typical Nigerian political scene, which often features long convoys of SUVs, blaring sirens, and hundreds of "area boys" or security detail, this Japanese aspirant was standing on a public sidewalk, personally engaging with citizens.

"You are the one? Wow," the lady was heard saying in the video as she shook hands with the smiling politician. "You are contesting for governorship?"

The Japan-based lady highlighted that the candidate was simply talking about his manifesto and offering handshakes to anyone willing to listen. She noted the absence of any "flamboyant" display of wealth or power.

A Japan-based Nigerian lady shows how politicians campaign in Japan. Photo credit: naijagirlinjapan/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"This is how they campaign. Simple. Standing on the road and sharing flyers. I don't know if we can learn a thing or two from this," she told her followers.

Watch her lively video shared on TikTok below:

Reactions as Japan-based Nigerian lady shows campaign

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions from TikTok users who watched the lovely moment. Some of the comments are below.

chukwumnomso said:

"Mayor is like local government chairman, not governor."

cytermt said:

"No noise making, no lying, no insult."

JOYs said:

"Make governor of Lagos come share fliers for oshodi? Are you playing."

Pato said:

"Every country has their patern. we don't like this one."

Abdool. said:

"Nigerian SUG presidential campaign loud pass this one."

Emeka Nwani said:

"I love this campaigning in person, simply reaching voters in person by yourself. Wow."

precious said:

"The country I am in, on the day they did president election na for IG I for know say they did the presidential election, like it just a normal day."

ramonsorekan said:

"No give money no give rice, only postal, so if he gets to the office, he gets to work. He must look after the people first, not like us where everything is money."

Lady secures job in Japan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady expressed great happiness with all her followers on social media after bagging a good job in Japan.

In a now-viral tweet, the happy lady disclosed that she was already preparing to relocate to Japan to begin her new job.

Congratulatory messages poured in as social media users stormed the comments section to wish the lady well.

Source: Legit.ng