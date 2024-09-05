President Bola Tinubu has been prophesied to be facing a tough time ahead of him, particularly in 2025

Primate Elijah Ayodele, in his latest revelation, predicted that Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima would have a long political war

According to the cleric, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, would be one of those who will leave the party, while Senate President Godswill Akpabio will also fight Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been predicted to be facing a doom time ahead of it as the ruling party pilots the affairs of the country.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted the fall of the ruling party and the battle ahead of President Bola Tinubu in his latest prophetic series.

Fall out between Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Tinubu, others in Ayodele's prophecy Photo Credit: officialABAT, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The cleric said that most of the northern political bigwigs would form an alliance to fight President Tinubu and move to unseat him in the 2027 presidential election. He added that the president and Vice President Kashim Shettima would have a strong political war in 2025.

According to Ayodele, Senate President Godswill Akpabio will also have an issue with President Tinubu and might form an alliance with outgoing Ganduje.

Ayodele's prophecy is coming amid calls for the removal of Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC, particularly from the north-central zone.

However, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the APC's national secretary, recently dismissed the insinuation that the party was plotting to sack Ganduje while clarifying the purpose of the upcoming Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings.

Bashiru notes that the APC NEC meeting, which is scheduled for September 11 and 12, is not intended to change the party's leadership.

The former senator then dismissed the call for Ganduje's removal, noting that differences within the party were being addressed.

See the video of Ayodele here:

Source: Legit.ng