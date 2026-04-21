Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has gone viral after disclosing weekly giving amounts during sermon clip online

He also emphasised tithe and offerings as key to financial prosperity and spiritual discipline teachings

The remarks have, however, ignited reactions online over comments on giving habits and poverty claims

The founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has caused widespread discussion online after a sermon clip of him discussing tithe and offerings went viral.

Pastor Ibiyeomie reveals his weekly giving and speaks on poverty in viral sermon clip. Photo credit: David Ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted on X (formerly Twitter), the pastor hammered the importance of what he described as “correct tithe.” While warning that failure to give could lead to financial hardship, he said giving to God should be done faithfully and regularly.

His words:

"You have to pay correct tithe if you don't want your life to be tight. After you tithe, give quality offerings. There are different types of offering."

"Listen, what I give before God on a Sunday I don't use for myself in a week. I can give to people but not to myself. My offering on Sunday is bigger than what I use."

“The minimum I give on a Sunday is $12,000. That is the minimum. Every Sunday. And the minimum I give on weekdays is $2,000."

He added that even when he is not in church or is travelling, his offering is still given, insisting that his financial life is not dependent on people’s donations.

"Even when I am not in church, even when I travel, my offering will be there, I know how to move the hand of God. I am not depending on your offering, please.”

“If you don’t give your offering, I will be rich, stinkingly rich. I am not depending on your money. If my birthday is coming, get angry and don’t give me any money. This guy (Ibiyeomie) will be stupendously rich because it is not coming from you. It is coming from my covenant work with God,”

The cleric, who warned against what he described as stinginess, said it can lead to poverty. Comparing church giving with personal spending habits, he urged believers to prioritise giving.

Salvation Ministries pastor shares how much he gives weekly in trending sermon. Photo credit: David Ibiyeomie

Source: Facebook

"When you give to me, is it not you who gets a breakthrough? After you give to me, you say, 'after i gave to papa, my heavens opened.' So, who is blessing whom? My friend, you know why you are poor? You are not a giver. Stinginess is the gateway to poverty, and giving is the gateway to prosperity."

"Make your choice. Every poor man is stingy. How can you be using N20,000 for entertainment, then come to church and give God N2,000? You buy hair or wig for N500,000, then your offering is N1,000, you go wear wig like masquerade."

Watch the clip below:

Ibiyeomie recounts obedience financial testimony

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries shared a 1997 testimony in which he said he gave out his entire ₦5,000 salary after receiving what he described as divine instruction.

The cleric recounted that shortly after the sacrifice, a church member visited his home with N25,000 and food items, saying she was led to bless him. He added that the woman also later experienced her own financial breakthrough.

Source: Legit.ng