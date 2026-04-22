The CBN has issued an alert to the public about fraudulent messages falsely claiming to originate from the bank

The apex bank said the fake messages are designed to mislead Nigerians, promote false information, and steal

CBN urged the public to avoid suspicious links, verify all information, and report any suspected fraud

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a strong warning to Nigerians over the circulation of fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications falsely claiming to originate from or be associated with the apex bank.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 22, signed by Hakama Sidi Ali (Mrs.), Acting Director, Corporate Communication the apex bank said the latest alerts are aimed at protecting members of the public.

CBN warns Nigerians over fake messages Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The CBN noted that the cybercriminals are now using deceptive messages to spread misinformation and gain access to personal and financial accounts, and has advised the public to be vigilant.

CBN exposes fraudsters' tricks

The apex bank explained that fraudulent communications typically prompt recipients to click on malicious links and spread false information about the Bank’s leadership, licensing activities, and policy decisions.

The Bank stressed that these messages are designed to hack personal accounts and mislead unsuspecting members of the public into revealing sensitive information.

It reaffirmed that its official website remains www.cbn.gov.ng and urged Nigerians to rely only on verified sources for all official information, Punch reports.

Members of the public were strongly advised to:

Refrain from clicking links or sharing personal information on suspicious websites

Verify the authenticity of all CBN communications through the official website and recognised media outlets

Report any suspected fraudulent site, email, or message to law enforcement authorities

CBN reinforces the fight against digital fraud and cyber threats Photo: Halfpoint Images

Source: Getty Images

The CBN added that it remains fully committed to safeguarding the Nigerian financial system and is continuously strengthening its cybersecurity frameworks in collaboration with relevant agencies to protect the public against digital fraud.

The statement reads in part:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to alert members of the public to the circulation of fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications purporting to originate from or be associated with the Bank, which are intended to misinform members of the public.

“These fraudulent messages, which prompt recipients to click links, peddle false information about the Bank's leadership, licensing, and policy issues, and are intended to hack personal accounts.”

Ecobank warns customers

In a related development, reported that Ecobank Nigeria has issued a warning to customers over new cyber threats, urging vigilance against fake banking apps and deceptive pop-ups designed to steal personal information.

In a public advisory, the bank said that scammers are creating clone banking apps and pop-ups that mimic legitimate banking platforms.

It added that once installed, these fraudulent apps can access users’ phones and steal sensitive information, including PINs, passwords, and one-time passwords (OTPs), which can be used to carry out unauthorised fund transfers.

Source: Legit.ng