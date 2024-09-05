APC’s Ibrahim Modibbo has said Nigerians are not finding it funny with the current economic hardship citizens are experiencing

Legit.ng reports that Modibbo explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was wrongly advised on some policies, and the masses are bearing the brunt

Modibbo, therefore, asked the Nigerian leader to rejig his cabinet to ease out “virtually all the ministers”

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Ibrahim Modibbo, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has challenged President Bola Tinubu to match words with actions by a significant number of his ministers in his cabinet.

Modibbo, a former director of media and communications to ex-presidential hopeful, Nuhu Ribadu, asserted that Tinubu has three more years to change the dynamics of governance.

Many Nigerians have described the suffering in the country as unbearable. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @FinMinNigeria

Source: Twitter

'Tinubu should've sacked several ministers' - Modibbo

The ruling party member also described Nigeria’s economic team led by Wale Edun, as “just newspaper tigers”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Modibbo said in a recent interview with Arise News, monitored by Legit.ng:

"People around the president are giving him wrong advice. If I were the president today, I would have sacked almost virtually all the ministers and what have you. The president needs to get new people and new advisers. Because some of this economic team, they are just newspaper tigers as far as I am concerned. They can only limit themselves to the textbook econometrics without looking at the proper inventory of Nigeria's economic system, looking at the poor masses as a ladder.”

Legit.ng reports that Modibbo’s call is coming at a time when the Nigerian economy is facing serious challenges and prices of food, goods, and services have reached worrying heights.

Presently, there is a social challenge as drivers queue for hours, hoping to snap up drops of fuel available at petrol stations around Lagos, Abuja, and other cities around the country.

The fuel crisis has recently deepened with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) forced to increase its pump price from N617 to N897 per litre. Despite reassurances from state officials that the crisis would have resolved itself quickly, the last few weeks have been tough.

Watch Modibbo’s interview below:

Bwala asks Tinubu to sack 2 ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, asked President Tinubu to sack Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the minister of defence.

Bwala also advised President Tinubu to kick out Bello Matawalle, the incumbent minister of state for defence.

Source: Legit.ng