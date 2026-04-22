Breaking: Another Tinubu's Minister Set to Resign After Edun Sacking
President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, is reportedly set to resign from his position after he was able to secure the consent of his boss to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State.
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This came hours after President Tinubu sacked Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy and his counterpart in the ministry of housing and urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa.
It was learnt that the decision came after the minister held a meeting with the president on Tuesday, April 21, at the presidential villa in Abuja. Adelabu was said to have presented a comprehensive briefing about his administration in the power sector in the last two and a half years to the president.
This was disclosed in a statement by his special adviser on strategic communication and media relations, Bolaji Tunji, who disclosed that the major part of the meeting was the presentation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy as well as the Strategic Implementation Plan.
According to The Punch, Adelabu outlined his achievements, including the strive to stabilise the generation of electricity, having strong transmission capacity and implementation of reforms that could enhance efficiency and service delivery in the power sector value chain.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng