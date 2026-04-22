President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, is reportedly set to resign from his position after he was able to secure the consent of his boss to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State.

This came hours after President Tinubu sacked Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy and his counterpart in the ministry of housing and urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

Adebayo Adelabu is set to resign as Minister of Power after President Bola Tinubu sacked Wale Edun Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

It was learnt that the decision came after the minister held a meeting with the president on Tuesday, April 21, at the presidential villa in Abuja. Adelabu was said to have presented a comprehensive briefing about his administration in the power sector in the last two and a half years to the president.

This was disclosed in a statement by his special adviser on strategic communication and media relations, Bolaji Tunji, who disclosed that the major part of the meeting was the presentation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy as well as the Strategic Implementation Plan.

According to The Punch, Adelabu outlined his achievements, including the strive to stabilise the generation of electricity, having strong transmission capacity and implementation of reforms that could enhance efficiency and service delivery in the power sector value chain.

Source: Legit.ng