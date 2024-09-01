President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly set to shake up his cabinet due to increasing pressure from within and outside the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Tinubu will sack some underperforming ministers and reassign others to other ministries for improved effectiveness

Sources in the Presidency said there is a consensus that Tinubu needs a stronger cabinet to push through with his policies

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly planning to sack underperforming ministers from his cabinet.

The cabinet reshuffle will see President Tinubu reassign other ministers to another ministry for improved effectiveness.

As reported by The Punch, this is due to increasing pressure from within and outside the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The sources in the Presidency, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the cabinet reshuffle was imminent.

“What I can tell you is some (ministers) will go. A few will swap positions, then new people will be brought on board. But the President will be focused more on capacity now; on people who can easily add value to his government”

Another source disclosed that Tinubu’s close associates agreed that the President required a stronger cabinet to implement his policies effectively.

The source cited the Financial Times editorial which said that though Tinubu has taken bold decisions with good reforms but he has a weak cabinet that cannot help him deliver on those reforms.

“There is a consensus among his (Tinubu) close friends that he needs a stronger cabinet to push through with his policies. It is one thing to announce policies and it is another thing for your ministers to deliver the outcomes you want. Oftentimes, it is the capacity of your cabinet members and heads of agencies that determines how you will deliver on those outcomes.”

