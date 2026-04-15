Nigeria’s political landscape is set for change as several governors approach the end of their second tenure ahead of the 2027 general election

These leaders have shaped their states through diverse policies, ranging from education and healthcare to infrastructure and security

This report offers a snapshot of their journeys, achievements, and the legacies they will leave behind

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election, several governors will be completing their second tenure in office.

Here is a closer look at their biographies and political journeys.

Governors complete second tenure ahead of 2027 election, shaping states with education and infrastructure reforms. Photo credit: BabajideSanwolu/BabaganaZulum/x

Source: Twitter

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq – Kwara State

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is the Governor of Kwara State. He assumed office in 2019 and has focused on education, infrastructure, and healthcare reforms. His leadership has been marked by efforts to modernise Kwara and improve governance.

Abdullahi Sule – Nasarawa State

Abdullahi Sule became Governor of Nasarawa State in 2019. With a background in engineering and business, he has prioritised industrial development and investment opportunities in the state. His administration has worked to boost agriculture and infrastructure.

Ahmadu Fintiri – Adamawa State

Ahmadu Fintiri is the Governor of Adamawa State, first elected in 2019. Known for his emphasis on education and youth empowerment, he has introduced policies aimed at improving schools and creating opportunities for young people.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has served as Governor of Lagos State since 2019. His tenure has focused on urban development, transportation, and technology-driven governance. Lagos, being Nigeria’s commercial hub, has seen significant infrastructure projects under his leadership.

Babagana Zulum – Borno State

Babagana Zulum became Governor of Borno State in 2019. He is widely recognised for his courage and commitment in addressing the challenges of insurgency in the region. His administration has worked to rebuild communities and improve security.

Bala Mohammed – Bauchi State

Bala Mohammed has been Governor of Bauchi State since 2019. With a background in public service and politics, he has focused on healthcare, education, and infrastructure. His leadership has aimed at improving the welfare of Bauchi citizens.

Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State

Dapo Abiodun assumed office as Governor of Ogun State in 2019. He has a background in business and entrepreneurship, and his administration has prioritised industrial growth, infrastructure, and education. Ogun has seen increased investment under his tenure.

Mai Mala Buni – Yobe State

Mai Mala Buni became Governor of Yobe State in 2019. He is known for his political influence and has worked to improve education and healthcare in the state. His leadership has also focused on rebuilding communities affected by insurgency.

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya – Gombe State

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has served as Governor of Gombe State since 2019. His administration has focused on healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. He has worked to strengthen governance and improve the lives of Gombe residents.

Seyi Makinde – Oyo State

Seyi Makinde became Governor of Oyo State in 2019. With a background in engineering and business, he has prioritised education, healthcare, and infrastructure. His leadership style has been praised for transparency and accountability.

State leaders drive industrial growth and youth empowerment while completing their second tenure in office. Photo credit: SeyiMakinde/x

Source: Facebook

Tinubu’s ministers eyeing governorship seats in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all political appointees intending to contest elective offices in the 2027 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

The presidency explained that the directive is in line with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 and the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). List here.

Source: Legit.ng