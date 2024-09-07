President Bola Tinubu has again been commended for his economic policies so far amid the rising cost of oil price in Nigeria

Olisa Agbakoba, a senior advocate of Nigeria and former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has said President Bola Tinubu is doing the right thing amid the sudden increase in fuel prices in the country.

Agbakoba posits that implementing a scientifically driven economy is crucial. He strongly believes that the economy should operate freely without government interference.

Allow private sector drive oil industry - Agbakoba

According to the senior lawyer, the private sector should be the driving force, with the government's role limited to setting policies and regulating business behaviour.

However, he lamented that the government's involvement in business can hinder progress, as political players may prioritize their interests over economic growth.

In an interview, President Tinubu said that his approach is conceptually sound, and the challenge lies in ensuring that those responsible for implementation are doing so effectively.

Agbakoba commends Tinubu

He commended the president for acknowledging deficiencies, which is just the first step; the real test is whether they can be addressed successfully.

The legal icon said:

"President Tinubu is conceptually correct, but the problem is whether the architects and builders who are supposed to fix the cracks are doing so correctly."

Agbakoba then faulted the involvement of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in the selling of the crude out, adding that the NNPC Limited should be run like Oando and another oil firm in Nigeria. He said the force of the private sector should be allowed to run the business.

