A science student has expressed disappointment after scoring a low grade in the 2026 UTME, saying it was not her expected result

She broke down emotionally in a video and said her plan to study a medicine-related course might no longer be possible

The candidate shared her frustration, insisting she believed she performed better and did not expect the outcome

Victor Blessing Eboselumen, a science student who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, has expressed her disappointment over her UTME result.

Shortly after JAMB announced the release of the first set of results, Victor Blessing checked hers and was in distress by her performance.

A Nigerian lady gets disappointed because of her UTME result. Photo credit: @xo.blexyn0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady breaks down after UTME result release

Taking to her TikTok page on April 20, 2026, the young lady displayed her UTME result, which she checked via SMS, and admitted that it was not the result that she had prayed for.

She said:

"Not the result I prayed for though, but it is what it is. Life goes on."

Victor Blessing had 184 on aggregate. She scored 52/100 in English language, 44/100 in physics, 50/100 in biology and 38/100 in chemistry.

A UTME result of a lady who wished to study nursing. Photo credit: @xo.blexyn0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In another video, she disclosed that she had plans to study nursing at the university, but such plan would sadly have to be placed on hold because of her academic performance.

She said:

"Which school will take 184 for nursing? 😭This pain hits differently. I failed myself, my family and everyone who is supporting. I did my best, and God left the rest."

She also took to the comments of the video and said:

"I want to say a very big thank you to everyone that reached out and to all your encouragement 🥰😭 and to those saying it a lie that why didn't I use the 285 last year, jsyk I was given admission to unilag and was given a useless course not related to anything medical so I declined the admission because i know if I lock in this year i will score higher and get my desire course but unfortunately God watched this happen. 💔 at this point i will say this is not my result because I know what i wrote on the 18th; the majority of the past questions i mastered came out. 💔 And I was so happy that I did well, not for me to see my result and i saw 184 i never expected that but life goes on i was so sure of what I wrote"

JAMB releases 2026 UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released the 2026 UTME results.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence. The Board treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity. Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means.

Source: Legit.ng