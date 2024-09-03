Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, one of President Bola Tinubu's media aides, has accused Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), of playing dirty politics over the allegation that the president has betrayed the union.

The presidential aide made the allegation while reacting to the claim that President Tinubu promised the organised labour that fuel prices would not be increased. He added that he was at the two meetings the president held with the union, and nothing like that was mentioned.

Abdulaziz's comment followed the NLC's condemnation of President Tinubu over the recent fuel price hike, calling him a "betrayer."

The NLC expressed shock and dismay at the clandestine increase in fuel prices, describing it as a "deep sense of betrayal." They recalled that one condition for accepting the N70,000 national minimum wage was that fuel prices would not be increased.

The Labour Centre accused the government of reneging on its promises and implementing "ferocious right-wing market policies" that have driven Nigerians to their "all-time low".

The NLC also criticized the government's crackdown on protesters, the arrest and detention of citizens on trumped-up charges, and the encroachment on the duties of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, calling for a reversal of these actions.

In a swift response on Tuesday, September 3, Abdulaziz accused the labour leader of playing dirty politics, adding that the president never made such a promise to the union.

"I sat through the two meetings President @officialABAT had with Labour leaders on minimum wage. At neither of the meetings was an offer made in exchange for a fuel price hike. Ajaero is once again playing his dirty politics with the emotions of Nigerians."

