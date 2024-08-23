Abuja has been engulfed in drama as protesters were caught fighting over money allegedly came from the sponsors of the protests

The Civil Society Network on Economic and Social Advancement was reportedly billed to stage against the NNPC Limited over the fuel crisis in the country

However, members of the group were said to have neglected the protest which resulted in fighting over the sharing formula of the money

There was a mild drama in Abuja when a protest reportedly turned violent after members of the Civil Society Network on Economic and Social Advancement fought over money, which allegedly came from the protest's sponsors.

It was learnt that the group were to stage a demonstration against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), but they were caught in arguments on how to share the money.

Abuja protesters caught fighting over money Photo Credit: @EiENigeria, @MKKyari

Source: Twitter

Where Abuja protesters are fighting over money

According to Leadership, the group engaged in a physical fight at their hotel in the Wuse II area of Abuja. However, the group's leaders declined to comment on what transpired.

The group had planned to picket the NNPC headquarters and collect one million signatures for a petition to sack the NNPC CEO over fuel scarcity.

However, another group, Arewa Youth Network for Transparency, has called for an investigation into the Civil Society Network's leaders.

They questioned why the leaders of the group were hiding their identities and accused them of lacking verifiable facts.

Arewa youths react as anti-NNPC protesters fight

Reacting to the incident, the Arewa Youth Network praised the NNPC CEO, Mele Kyari, for his efforts in the petroleum industry and urged security agencies to investigate the Civil Society Network.

The group expressed support for the President Bola Tinubu administration and urged security agencies to take action against "disgruntled elements" creating unnecessary tension.

This came amid the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country as the NNPC Limited faced several criticisms among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng