President Tinubu on Thursday, resumed talks with organised labour to arrive at an agreement on the new minimum wage figure

Amid the negotiations between the FG, the tripartite committee and the labour leaders, Tinubu noted that his government can only pay Nigerian workers N70,000 as the minimum wage

This came weeks after FG offered N62,000 but the Joe Ajaero-led NLC insisted that labour would not accept any offer from Tinubu that is less than N250,000 as the new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, July 18, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced N70,000 as the new minimum wage.

Tinubu approved the new minimum wage figure after meeting labour on Thursday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

Minimum wage: Tinubu agrees to pay workers N70,000

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this at the end of the meeting between the organised labour and the federal government.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser information and strategy to President Tinubu, confirmed the development via a statement shared on his X page on Thursday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage.

"President Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of TUC and NLC on Thursday in Abuja, the second time the parties met in 7 days.

"The Labour leaders applauded President Tinubu for the fatherly gesture as the President also promised to use his discretionary powers meet the demands of university unions demanding unpaid 4 months salaries," the statement read.

Tinubu's meeting with NLC on Thursday

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu held a meeting with organized labour on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was attended by labour leaders, including the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo.

As reported by Vanguard, the meeting is expected to put finishing touches to issues on the new minimum wage.

Legit.ng understands that federal government and the organised private sector earlier offered to pay N62,000, while the labour demanded N250,000.

But on Thursday, Tinubu reached an agreement with labour and offered to pay Nigerian workers N70,000.

Minimum wage: Tinubu’s govt told to pay N75k

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a socio-political analyst, said Nigeria is not rich and cannot afford to pay any amount as a minimum wage requested by the NLC.

In a tweet on his verified handle, Omokri asserted that the Tinubu government should pay N75,000 as a minimum wage and allow the states to pay what they can afford, rather than enforcing a minimum wage that they cannot afford on them.

Source: Legit.ng