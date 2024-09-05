Some Delta residents took to the streets on Wednesday, September 4, to protest against fuel price hikes, disrupting business activities in Warri South local government area

The protesters, who are heavily reliant on fuel for their operations, blocked major junctions

Hundreds of tricycle operators converged on key intersections, creating severe traffic bottlenecks

Warri, Delta state - Commercial tricycle operators in Warri and Effurun metropolises of Delta state took to the streets on Wednesday, September 4, in a peaceful protest over the persistent fuel scarcity amid the recent price hike.

Legit.ng learnt that aggrieved women and youths also joined the protest.

It is not clear how long Nigerians will have to wait to see the availability of petrol or a drop in prices.

Fuel price: Protest erupts in Delta

The protesters marched through the major roads, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and reverse the fuel price hike.

The protesters carried placards and chanted slogans expressing their frustration and anger over the government’s decision to allegedly increase fuel price to above N1,000/litre. According to them, the current fuel price has worsened their economic struggles.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as ‘Tinubu, activate Warri, Kaduna refineries without further delay’, ‘Tinubu, intervene now to alleviate commuters sufferings’, and ‘We are suffering in silence, the fuel price hike is a killer.’

Legit.ng reports that when President Tinubu came to power in 2023, he shocked Nigerians on his first day by removing a subsidy.

This - amongst other policies - has led to one of the worst economic crises in a generation.

Some Nigerians are now pinning their hopes on the new privately owned Dangote Petroleum Refinery, built by one of Africa’s richest men, Aliko Dangote.

