'This is a Killer': Protest Rocks Delta State Over Fuel Price, Video Trends
Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Some Delta residents took to the streets on Wednesday, September 4, to protest against fuel price hikes, disrupting business activities in Warri South local government area
  • The protesters, who are heavily reliant on fuel for their operations, blocked major junctions
  • Hundreds of tricycle operators converged on key intersections, creating severe traffic bottlenecks

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Warri, Delta state - Commercial tricycle operators in Warri and Effurun metropolises of Delta state took to the streets on Wednesday, September 4, in a peaceful protest over the persistent fuel scarcity amid the recent price hike.

Legit.ng learnt that aggrieved women and youths also joined the protest.

Protest rocks Delta over fuel price/Fuel price/Fuel price in Nigeria
It is not clear how long Nigerians will have to wait to see the availability of petrol or a drop in prices.
Source: Original

Fuel price: Protest erupts in Delta

The protesters marched through the major roads, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and reverse the fuel price hike.

The protesters carried placards and chanted slogans expressing their frustration and anger over the government’s decision to allegedly increase fuel price to above N1,000/litre. According to them, the current fuel price has worsened their economic struggles.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as ‘Tinubu, activate Warri, Kaduna refineries without further delay’, ‘Tinubu, intervene now to alleviate commuters sufferings’, and ‘We are suffering in silence, the fuel price hike is a killer.’

Watch the video of the protest below:

Legit.ng reports that when President Tinubu came to power in 2023, he shocked Nigerians on his first day by removing a subsidy.

This - amongst other policies - has led to one of the worst economic crises in a generation.

Some Nigerians are now pinning their hopes on the new privately owned Dangote Petroleum Refinery, built by one of Africa’s richest men, Aliko Dangote.

Read more on fuel price in Nigeria

Fuel price: Group kicks tackles NLC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the fuel crisis, the Citizens for Democratic Dividends in Nigeria said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) betrayed Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Ahmad Idris, the group accused Ajaero of fighting for himself and not Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng

