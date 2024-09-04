The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has warned that the recent increase in fuel prices will worsen poverty in Nigeria

The president of TUC, Festus Osifo, in a statement seen by Legit.ng, urged the government to reverse the current price of petrol to the old cost

Nigerians had been hit by a double whammy of chronic fuel shortages and a hike in prices by the state-owned oil NNPCL

FCT, Abuja - The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Wednesday, September 4, asked the Bola Tinubu-led government to immediately reverse the latest increase in the price of fuel.

In a statement by its president, Festus Osifo, obtained by Legit.ng, the labour union condemned the federal government for allegedly taking a decision that will worsen the suffering of Nigerians.

TUC kicks as FG 'increases' fuel price

The statement partly reads:

"This sudden hike, implemented without consultation with critical stakeholders, represents a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Nigerian people, particularly the working class who bear the brunt of such decisions.

“The disturbing news of the increase in PMS pump price all over the country has sent a wave of apprehension and depression across the length and breadth of the nation."

Legit.ng had reported how Nigerians woke up on Tuesday, September 3, to find a change in pump prices, rising from around N600 to N855 per litre.

There was reportedly a directive for retail outlets to increase petrol prices.

The directive announced that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail management had approved an upward review of the premium motor spirit (PMS) pump prices.

