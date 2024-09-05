Afeniefer has sent a strong warning to President Bola Tinubu following the recent decision by the NNPCL

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization explained what would happen to Tinubu's government if he failed to immediately reverse the pump price of petrol

The Pan-Yoruba group Afenifere queried the NNPCL's decision to increase petrol prices after declaring a profit running into trillions of Naira

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, September 4, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, said that the hike in petrol price is compounding Nigerians' challenges.

Afenifere criticises NNPC, warns Tinubu over fuel price hike. Photo credit: NNPCL, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Fuel price hike: "A wrong time," Afenifere warns Tinubu

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to immediately reverse the announced increment.

Afenifere, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Jare Ajayi, asserted that Nigerians are currently facing many challenges as a result of the socio-economic crunch and the attendant hardships, Vanguard reported.

Ajayi said:

“It is, therefore, a wrong time to come up with any policy that will increase the undesirable challenges Nigerians are going through presently. Failure by the NNPCL to reverse the latest increment in fuel price will rub off negatively on some policies of Tinubu administration to ease things for the citizens. Policies such as the Students Loan Scheme and Consumer Credit Scheme that are just taking off.”

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 raised the pump price of petrol to N897 per litre from the official price of N617.

Reacting on Wednesday, Afenifere argued that it is curious that an organization that declared a profit running into trillions of Naira could, almost in the same breath, claim that it is indebted to the tune of nearly seven billion US dollars.

While urging the federal government to immediately order the NNPCL to reverse the price increase, Afenifere feared that failure to do so may imperil the assurances being given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Nigerians’ pains will soon be over.

“Why not pay off the debt from the available fund before declaring it as profit?

“Considering the fact that millions of the Nigerians had been described as being ‘multi-dimensionally poor’, the recent hike in costs of fuel and electricity are uploading the number of people in that category phenomenally”, the group’s spokesperson said.

Presidency breaks silence on petrol price hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Presidency clarified the position of the government in the recently increased petrol prices nationwide.

The special adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the president never lied to Nigerians about subsidy payments.

Onanuga said that NNPC has continued to absorb the cost of petrol imports, leading to the firm facing financial strains.

