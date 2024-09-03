The NLC has said that the recent hike in fuel price is both traumatic and nightmarish for the masses

The NLC stated that it felt betrayed by the FG following the agreement it reached during the minimum wage negotiation where labour accepted N70,000 instead of its demand of N250,000 so that there would not be any further increase

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, the labour movement called for an immediate reversal of the latest increase in petrol price

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, September 3, said it feels betrayed by the federal government following the latest increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement by Joe Ajaero, its president, seen by Legit.ng, the NLC explained that one of the reasons it accepted N70,000 as a new minimum wage was the understanding with the government that there would be no increase in the price of petrol.

NLC accuses President Tinubu of betrayal over fuel price hike.

According to Ajaero, Nigerian authorities and NLC leaders agreed on the N70,000 as minimum wage because the union does not want 'further punishment' for Nigerians.

Ajaero urged the federal government to reverse the latest increase nationwide, as, it deems the Bola Tinubu administration's decision a betrayal.

The NLC's statement partly reads:

“We are filled with a deep sense of betrayal as the federal government clandestinely increases the pump price of PMS. It is both traumatic and nightmarish.

It added:

“In the coming days, the appropriate organs of the Congress will be meeting to take appropriate decisions which will be made public.”

Legit.ng had reported how Nigerians woke up on Tuesday, September 3, to find a change in pump prices, rising from around N600 to N855 per litre.

There was reportedly a directive for retail outlets to increase petrol prices.

The directive announced that the NNPC retail management had approved an upward review of the premium motor spirit (PMS) pump prices.

