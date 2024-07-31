President Bola Tinubu's one-year in office has been challenging for many Nigerians, as there has been a consistent increase in inflation. The president has swung into action as he announced the removal of the fuel subsidies on the day of his inauguration and subsequently floated the currency.

The two moves fronted Tinubu's economic reform, and he also took several steps in which he appealed to Nigerians to endure the pain and that things would soon get better. However, the cost of food continued to multiply, leading to the call for a hunger protest.

Opposition candidates who supported hunger protest Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to the protest organisers, the planned actions will take place from August 1 to 10 across the country. Some presidential candidates who contested against President Tinubu in the 2023 election have come out to endorse the protest.

Some of them are listed below:

Atiku Abubakar of PDP

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, has expressed support for the planned nationwide protests against hunger and hardship in Nigeria. He criticized the government's attempt to suppress the protests, calling it an exercise in futility.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Atiku emphasized that the right to protest is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, citing Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association. He accused President Tinubu and the APC of being hypocrites, as they led protests in 2012.

Atiku called on the government to ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to peaceful protest. He urged the government to respect the rights of citizens and address the issues driving the protests rather than trying to suppress them.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party

The Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has endorsed the planned protest organized by his supporters.

He has expressed his support for Nigerians' constitutional right to protest, thereby tacitly endorsing the planned August 1 nationwide protests against hardship in the country.

Omoyele Sowore of the AAC

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been a frontier of the anti-Tinubu protest and has spoken out against a court order limiting the planned nationwide hunger protest to designated areas in Lagos.

Sowore has stated that his location during the protest is irrelevant, adding that he could participate in the demonstration from anywhere. He also added that hunger, unemployment, insecurity, poverty, and corruption are the organizers of the protest.

He has emphasized that the right to protest is a constitutional right and cannot be dictated by the police.

See the video of his interview here:

Presidential candidates who rejected protest

However, despite the protest getting endorsements from the presidential candidates of the PDP, Labour Party and the AAC, the flagbearers of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and his counterpart in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, have rejected the protest.

While Kwankwaso and Adebayo have faulted Tinubu's style of governance, they don't see protest as the way forward, citing possible destruction of lives and properties using the agitation.

Source: Legit.ng