IGP Kayode Egbetoku's proposal to the organizers of the hunger protest met a stiff rejection as the protest date got nearer

Egbetokun proposed that the protest should be held at identified locations and advised against street protest, but the organizers insisted that there would be street possession before convergence at the specified locations

The IGP then stated that the police would provide security for the protesters at confined locations, and the organizers could contact the commissioners in other states for security locations

Organizers of the planned #EndBadGovernance protests have rejected the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetoku's proposal for confined protests. The IGP suggested protests be held in identified locations and advised against street rallies.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), one of the protest's organizers, rejected the proposal, stating that street processions would precede convergence at specific locations. The planned protests aim to address economic hardship, inflation, and the government's policies.

Police, military, DSS warn against hunger protest

Channels TV reported that the police, military, and Department of State Services (DSS) have warned against Kenya-style protests. Politicians have appealed to youths to shelve the planned rallies, but the young people remain determined.

Adegboruwa had written to the IGP to request police coverage for protesters, which Egbetoku said has been granted.

The IGP announced that some persons calling for violence during the protests have been arrested.

Hunger protest: Organizers give update on participants

Adegboruwa emphasized that the organizers cannot provide a specific number of participants, as Nigerians are invited to join. The senior lawyer assured the IGP that the organizers were not destructive.

However, the IGP agreed to provide security cover for protesters at confined locations. The police boss advised organizers to contact police top brass in their locations to notify them of their requests for security cover.

The hunger protest has been scheduled to be held between August 1 and 10 in different parts of the country. This development has been welcomed with mixed reactions.

Hunger protest: Police deny restriction order

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police have denied reports that IGP Kayode Egbetokun stated that every protest must end by 4 pm.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the force, also denied the claim that the IGP declared a curfew ahead of the planned hunger protests.

Adejobi warned against violent protests, reminding Nigerians of the aftermath of the 2020 #EndSARS movement, during which police stations and other public facilities were attacked and looted.

