Former PDP Chairman, Secondus Throws Jibe at Tinubu as He Declares Support For Planned Protest
- A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has thrown jibe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for attempting to stop planned protests
- Secondus said Tinubu was the arrowhead leading protests against the government while he was in the opposition
- He said Nigeria’s situation worsened because the citizens failed to hold governments at all levels accountable
FCT, Abuja - A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has declared his support for the planned protests against hunger and economic hardship in the country.
Secondus reminded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his history with protests while in the opposition.
He said this in a statement released by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, on Tuesday, July 30, The Punch reports.
“President Tinubu while in opposition was a notable arrowhead leading protests against the government.”
He questioned Tinubu’s stand against the planned #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria.
According to Secondus, Nigeria’s situation worsened because the citizens failed to hold governments at all levels accountable.
The former PDP leader
“This protest should not be discouraged. Protests remain the most potent democratic platform through which the consciousness of nations can be aroused and indeed the consciousness of the leadership elite can be nudged and compelled to act right in the interest of citizens.”
He added that:
“This is not the time to sweep issues under the carpet; it is the time to speak truth to power and awaken our collective conscience so that we can work together to build a better society.”
Legit.ng recalls that the federal government deployed security operatives to the national assembly and the Eagles ahead of the planned nationwide protests.
The Security operatives including police and the military have taken over the two national monuments at the nation's capital.
It was gathered that staff members and visitors trying to enter the complex were thoroughly checked by the officers at the entrance.
Wike begs youths to shun hardship protest
Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, made a U-turn after stating that the FCT was not available for any protest.
Wike has appealed to Nigerian youths in the nation's capital to shelve the planned nationwide protest against hardship.
He urged the youths to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to do his best to move the nation forward
