A businesswoman based in Benin, Edo state, who got an Itel PowerTank shared why she didn’t buy panels alongside

She shared what she sacrificed to be able to get the solar generator and how epileptic power supply had affected her business

His video went viral, and many who came across the post shared their similar experiences with solar electricity installation

A Nigerian businessmancelebrated as she bought Itel Power Tank solar generator.

The lady, who was also a content creator, also shared why she didn’t buy panels alongside her purchase.

A businesswoman opend up about getting a solar generator without panels. Photo: @funky_santaa_.

Source: TikTok

Lady buys Itel Power Tank without panels

Identified as @funky_santaa_ on TikTok, the Benin-based lady said that she was supposed to buy a new wig but decided to use the money to invest in the solar generator.

She also shared that she didn't get panels because of her environment.

Her words:

"I couldn't go with the option of getting a panel together with it because I am still in a student environment and I really do not want so much attention wherw I am.

"I'm just going with the option of charging it with NEPA light for now. There's no always light during the daytime, so I'mgoing to use it for just daytime and I'mgoing to be charging it at night.

Her video was captioned:

"I’m so excited about this purchase, finally i won’t be waking up at midnight just to create contents Itel solar tank from @Fusion Global Electricals-FBC ~ I’ll be giving my reviews maybe after few weeks of usage."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady buys Itel solar generator

Biggie said:

"Better go for an inverter oo, u go later regret this solar generator, if it’s one led battery and a 1.5kva inverter buy ooo cause u go later swear for this girl if you follow her footsteps, this one cost about 300+ better add like 100+ to it and get a normal inverter it will carry everything in your apartment including fridge, freezer, tv, fans and charging of phone at least 15-18 hours daily if there’s good sun."

Yungluck said:

"Omo anybody dey advertise this itel again. na swear i go swear for una the price don increase from 300 to 400k."

horllarr said:

"See this itel power tank is good. If you wanna charge laptop, phones and on your bulbs then its a good buy! If you are now able to get the panel, then u won't even have issues doing basic things like charging your gadgets, using 2 fans and using bulbs."

A lady who bought solar generator shares why she didn’t get panels.Photo: file

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng