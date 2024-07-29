The Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed those behind the proposed nationwide protests against hardship in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, said those behind the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship are politicians who lost in the 2023 general elections.

Akpabio said the alleged sponsors intent on coming to power through the back door.

Akpabio says the protests organisers think they can come into power through the back door Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

He stated this after the signing into law of the new national minimum wage bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Monday, July 29.

As reported by Vanguard, Akpabio appealed to Nigerian youth to not allow themselves to be used to destroy the country.

He noted the efforts of both the Executive and the Legislature to lessen the hardship the people are facing in the country.

“People who probably do not have their fortunes in the 2023 election are thinking they can come through the back door and that will amount to anarchy.”

Legit.ng recalls that about 10,000 Arewa youth groups from the 19 northern states withdrew from the planned nationwide protest.

The groups disclosed that its members would instead hold prayers in mosques and churches across the region. The groups decided against the protests after the intervention of Hon. Abubakar Bichi, a member of the House of Representatives and chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

According to the group, protests often lead to violence and destruction, which can hinder the progress of the North.

Omokri raises questions about planned protests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the planned nationwide protest is not against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

Omokri said the organisers of the protests are opportunists seeking to ride on the anger of some Nigerians to achieve their political ambitions.

He urged those behind the planned hunger protests to either start or join a political party to achieve their political agenda.

