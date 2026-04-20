Isaac Odugbesan, popularly known as Oba Femi, has written his name in the history books of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Oba Femi took out superstar and veteran Brock Lesnar in five minutes at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, April 19

Fans have reacted to the exploits of the former NUGA champions since joining the industry

Nigeria-born wrestler Isaac Odugbesan defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, announcing himself on the global stage.

Odugbesan, popularly known as Oba Femi, grabbed the headlines in a blockbuster clash against “The Beast” at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19.

The former NXT Champion delivered a stunning performance, securing a statement victory over the veteran superstar on the biggest stage in wrestling.

Oba Femi celebrates after defeating Brock Lesnar during their match during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by: Ethan Miller.

Source: Getty Images

How Oba Femi stole the show in Vegas

Oba Femi entered the bout unbeaten in singles competition since making his debut in December 2025.

Nicknamed “The Ruler,” the Nigerian powerhouse had bulldozed every opponent in his path, with WrestleMania 42 presenting his toughest test yet.

Brock Lesnar had previously eliminated him from the Royal Rumble, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown.

Femi rose to the occasion, defeating Lesnar in emphatic fashion to signal his arrival in WWE from NXT.

Reacting to the victory, Oba Femi said via Fox News:

“I took 25 years of dominance from The Beast and made it nothing. I am who I say I am—the ruler, the destroyer, the bringer of war.”

Meanwhile, Lesnar left his gear in the ring, bowed to the crowd, and kissed the canvas—an act widely seen as a possible hint at retirement.

Fans react to Oba Femi’s win

Fans flooded social media with reactions following the Nigerian’s impressive triumph.

@cartoon_drae wrote:

“Yo, if Oba Femi isn’t booked to suplex the entire Bloodline AND the Judgment Day in one night by SummerSlam, WWE creative is officially scared of what a real Nigerian giant can do. Who’s ready for Femi vs. Roman main event at next ’Mania?”

@FreedomOnX89 said:

"Seeing a new powerhouse like Oba Femi completely dismantle a legend like Brock Lesnar is the ultimate "torch-passing" moment; it’s honestly goosebump-inducing to watch a new era begin in such a dominant way. 🌟"

@cartoon_drae added:

"Oba Femi didn’t just beat Brock Lesnar—he **ate** Brock Lesnar’s soul mid-match, then used the remnants to power up a Nigerian god-mode transformation that made the entire WrestleMania crowd spontaneously start speaking Yoruba and chanting “Omo Oba” while the arena lights flickered like a voodoo ritual gone WWE."

Oba Femi celebrates after defeating Brock Lesnar during their match during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by: Ethan Miller.

Source: Getty Images

Oba Femi's journey to WWE

Isaac Odugbesan began his sporting career at the University of Lagos, competing in shot put and winning medals at the Nigerian University Games.

The 27-year-old later secured a scholarship to Middle Tennessee State University in 2017 before transferring to the University of Alabama.

During his time in Alabama, the former shot putter won three Southeastern Conference titles and set a school record with a throw of 20.71 metres in 2022.

Odugbesan signed with WWE in December 2021, and within two years of his in-ring debut, he became the first graduate of the programme to win an NXT Championship, per the Will.

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