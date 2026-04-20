Manchester City defeated Arsenal FC 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19

The Gunners remain on top of the Premier League table, as the Citizens take on Burnley on Wednesday, April 22

Legit.ng analysis the number of points Pep Guardiola's side needs to win the title ahead of Arsenal

Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, to secure three maximum points, closing the gap on the table.

In the 16th minute, Rayan Cherki opened the scoring, weaving through Gunners defenders, before Kai Havertz pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma's error to equalise two minutes later.

French international Rayan Cherki scores against Arsenal during a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

In the 65th minute, Haaland managed to find the all-important winner to sink the Gunners in Manchester, before receiving a yellow card seven minutes to the end of the match after his tussle with Gabriel Magalhaes.

Manchester City now know they can move to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Burnley on Wednesday, April 22.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have lost back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since December 2023, ending a five-game unbeaten streak in the league against Manchester City in the process.

Mikel Arteta's side have also now lost four of their last six matches in all competitions, starting with the Carabao Cup final against Man City last month, per Football London.

Points Man City needs to win EPL title

Following the intense title race, Arsenal currently sit top with 70 points from 33 matches, while Manchester City trail closely with 67 points from 32 games.

The Gunners once held a comfortable nine-point lead but suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on April 11.

Manchester City, however, are building momentum at a crucial stage of the season, and their upcoming trip to Burnley presents a chance to go top, provided they secure a convincing win.

Pep Guardiola’s side can still reach a maximum of 85 points this season.

Arsenal, with five matches remaining, can also reach the same total, meaning any slip-up from either side could prove decisive.

Goal difference may ultimately separate the two teams, with Arsenal currently holding a slight advantage.

Pep Guardiola reacts as Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola cautions players

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has warned his players ahead of their important clash against Burnley.

According to ESPN, the former Bayern Munich manager said the Gunners remain top of the EPL log despite their win. He said:

"Who is top of the league? We are not. In goal difference, they are better.

"Step by step. But of course, we have hopes and still extend the chance to fight until the end."

Arteta reacts after Arsenal's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta reacted after Arsenal lost to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, describing it as a disappointing result.

The Spaniard, however, took consolation in his team's performance and believes that they are still in control and can go on to win the Premier League title.

Source: Legit.ng