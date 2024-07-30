The Police have denied the report that IGP Kayode Egbetokun said that every protest must end by 4 pm

The Nigeria Police Force has denied reports that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, fixed 4 pm as closing time for protesters in the planned August 1 nationwide protest.

The police also denied announcing any curfew on the proposed protest dates, describing the information as mischievous and false.

According to Leadership, the police spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a statement on Monday night, July 29.

Adejobi stated that the IGP did not declare any curfew and that such information would have been communicated via official Nigeria Police Force platforms if true.

The police urged all media outlets and the general public to disregard the misinformation. While emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and order during protests, he highlighted the severe negative effects of violent demonstrations.

He noted that Nigeria's current economic challenges were not peculiar and that the government was actively working to mitigate their impact.

Police recall aftermath of EndSARS protest

The IGP reflected on the 2020 EndSARS protest, recalling the burning of police stations and the looting of arms.

He noted that the destruction of police infrastructure led to a breakdown in law and order, leaving communities vulnerable to criminal activities.

The IGP urged citizens to remember the chaos and suffering that followed previous violent protests in Nigeria. He emphasized that there are enough lessons to learn from previous violent protests and encouraged peaceful protests.

The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order while allowing citizens to exercise their right to peaceful protests.

IGP orders officers to protect protesters

Legit.ng earlier reported that the IGP had ordered senior police officers, DIGs, AIGs, and CPs to protect Nigerians mobilizing for the planned nationwide hunger protest.

This was in response to a senior lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, who requested that the police protect protesters.

It was learnt that the IGP had scheduled a meeting with Adegboruwa on Tuesday, July 29, 48 hours before the commencement of the protest.

