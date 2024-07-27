BREAKING: Kwankwaso Lists Six Offences of Tinubu, Provides Alternative to Hunger Protest
- Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has accused President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of interfering in Kano chieftaincy affairs
- The former Kano governor listed five other crimes that the Tinubu government has committed, bringing displeasure among Nigerians
- Kwankwaso then warned Nigerian youths against the nationwide hunger protest, adding that the best is to hold the government accountable and change politicians through election
Kano - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused President Bola Tinubu of committing six political and economic crimes while making a case for the trending hunger protest.
The former governor of Kano expressed concern about Nigeria's current state, attributing the country's problems to poor leadership since 2007.
He believed that good governance, respect for the rule of law, transparency, and accountability can correct the country's course and lead to economic development and prosperity.
Kwankwaso notes that poor governance has led to widespread anger, hunger, insecurity, and hopelessness among citizens, particularly the youth.
Kwankwaso mentions offences of Tinubu's government
The 2023 presidential candidate listed several examples of avoidable crises in Tinubu's government, including political interference, sabotage, and insecurity, and appealed to leaders to address these challenges.
According to Kwankwaso, six avoidable cases that happened under Tinubu's presidency are:
"Interferences by the Federal Government into the affairs of the chieftaincy matters in Kano State, impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, political crises in Rivers State, sabotage of Aliko Dangote refinery, controversies surrounding SAMOA agreement, the conflict between Sen. Ali Ndume and the APC Leadership, widespread insecurity and other criminal acts are a few examples of avoidable and unnecessary crises."
Hunger protest: What youths can do - Kwankwaso
He then called on Nigerians to be patient and supportive of the government but also to hold them accountable through their votes if they fail to deliver.
They caution against protests, citing the potential for violence and chaos, and instead encourage citizens to channel their energy into peaceful means of transformation, such as voting for change.
See his full statement here:
Hunger protest: Sowore tackles Wike
Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has disclosed that the trending hunger protest will begin in Abuja.
Sowore's declaration came a day after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said the Nigerian capital is not available for any protest now.
Nigerian governments, security agencies and traditional rulers have warned against the protest, citing security concerns.
