Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, a human rights lawyer and one of the organizers of the hunger protest in Nigeria, has released the venues for the demonstration across Nigeria

Adegboruwa, at a meeting with IGP Kayode Egbetokun, strategic locations in no less than nine of the 36 states of the country, including the FCT

It was learnt that the list would be expanding and more states could join as the lawyer requested police cover from IGP Egbetokun

Human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, representing the "Take it Back Movement", has submitted the venues for the proposed nationwide protest starting August 1 to the Nigerian Police.

Adegboruwa revealed the names of the states and venues where the protest will be held during a virtual meeting between the police and some selected lawyers of the protest organizers.

Nine states, including the FCT, where protest will be holding has been revealed Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

States where protests will hold emerge

Channels TV reported that in response to a meeting request from Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Adegboruwa provided the following venues:

Eagles Square, Abuja Alausa Park, Lagos Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan, Oyo Freedom Park, Oshogbo, Osun Opposite School of Agric, Bauchi Opposite Wema Bank, Akpakpava Lane, Benin City, Edo Maiduguri Roundabout, Borno Opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium, Rivers State

Hunger protest: Police meet organizers

Adegboruwa requested a virtual meeting led by Femi Falana, SAN, and attended by representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), other lawyers, and civil society organizations. The meeting aims to discuss the protest and ensure a peaceful assembly. The list of venues is not exhaustive and is expected to expand.

The police, military, and Department of State Services (DSS) have warned against Kenya-style protests. Politicians also appealed to youths to shelve the planned rallies.

The hunger protest, billed to be held on August 1 and 10 in different parts of the country, has continued to generate mixed reactions.

Hunger protest: Police deny restriction order

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police denied reports that IGP Kayode Egbetokun stated that every protest must end by 4 pm.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force's spokesperson, also denied the claim that the IGP declared a curfew ahead of the planned hunger protests.

Adejobi warned against violent protests, reminding Nigerians of the aftermath of the 2020 #EndSARS movement, during which police stations and other public facilities were attacked and looted.

