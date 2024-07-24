The leadership of the ruling APC has expressed concern over the planned protests that will be held on August 1, 2024

Abdullahi Ganduje's led APC has summoned state chairmen for an emergency meeting to address critical issues

The National Working Committee of the party has however called on Nigerians to consider the current economic situation and engage in dialogue with Tinubu rather protest

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has summoned an emergency meeting of all its state chairmen to discuss ways of staving off the planned nationwide protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

The party's national secretary, Ajibola Basiru, said the decision was taken at the 153rd meeting of the NWC, which was held on Wednesday, July 24, in Abuja.

"Nigerians told to shelve the planned protest"

As reported by Vanguard, he said the NWC joins the president to passionately appeal to those who are planning protests to shelve their plans.

The party stakeholders urged Nigerians to have confidence and belief in the current government led by President Bola Tinubu to address most of the economic challenges facing the nation.

As reported by The Punch, the APC NWC also called on parents to watch the movement of their children to prevent them from being recruited for violence ahead of the nationwide planned protest that will be held on August 1, 2024.

Basiru said:

“The NWC also noted that since coming on board in 2023, the Government met quite a number of challenges, especially economic challenges, and Mr President is gradually implementing programmes and policies that would in the nearest future, bring succour and relief to the citizens.

“The meeting also highlighted that most of the economic challenges are global issues, and can only be addressed after thorough brain-storming.

“The NWC also noted that some of the issues highlighted by the protestants are political, while others are constitutional matters that can only be addressed through the amendment of the constitution, which is ongoing at the National Assembly.

“The NWC further called for an emergency meeting of Chairmen of the APC in all the 36 states of the federation for further discussions.”

