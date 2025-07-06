Cristiano Ronaldo chose not to attend the funeral of Diogo Jota to avoid shifting media focus from the mourning family

The Portugal captain reportedly spoke with Jota’s wife and parents, pledging his lifelong support.

Ronaldo was earlier spotted enjoying his vacation with his family in his luxurious £5.5m yacht

When the football world stood still to mourn the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, one man’s absence at the funeral sparked waves of emotion and debate across Portugal and beyond.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s captain and most celebrated player, chose not to attend the public funeral.

Diogo Jota's widow cries as she carries the Liverpool forward's casket during his funeral. Photo by Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

Instead, the 40-year-old was seen aboard his £5.5 million yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Daily Mail reports.

A moment of silence at sea

On the surface, Ronaldo's presence on a luxury yacht as his teammates gathered to bury Jota and Andre could seem detached. But sources close to the star say it was anything but heartless.

The 40-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly chose not to attend in person to avoid causing a media storm that would shift attention away from the grieving family, The Mirror reports.

At a time when cameras would have flashed more at him than the caskets, Ronaldo opted for silence.

Behind the scenes, he reached out directly to Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, and their family, promising to be “always available” to support them in any way he could.

Ronaldo's message to Jota's family

Though physically absent, Ronaldo’s message to the Jota family was deeply personal.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not attend the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, in Gondomar, near Porto, on Saturday morning. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to news outlets in Portugal, the multiple Ballon d’Or winner told Rute he would be there for her and the children in the days, months, and years to come.

Those who know Ronaldo well say he is intensely private when it comes to grief. His decision mirrors how he handled personal loss in the past, including the passing of his own father.

For Ronaldo, mourning is not about appearances. It is about presence, the kind that does not require cameras to be meaningful.

Footballers pay last respect to Jota

Meanwhile, back in Portugal, Liverpool teammates, Portuguese internationals like Bernardo Silva, Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, and Ruben Neves, as well as Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, all stood shoulder to shoulder to pay their respects.

The church was full, the mood heavy. But the void left by Ronaldo’s absence was undeniable and widely discussed.

Critics felt the Portugal captain should have been there no matter what. Others, including his sister Katia Aveiro, defended him fiercely, saying people have forgotten how painful and overwhelming public mourning can be, especially under the spotlight.

In truth, there was no perfect response to such a devastating loss.

For Ronaldo, the decision to grieve from a distance, to offer comfort privately, and to stay out of the headlines may not be universally accepted, but it was deeply considered.

