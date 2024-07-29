The Nigeria Police Force defended its request for names and details of individuals planning to participate in the August #EndBadGovernance protest

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force justified its request for the names and other details of individuals planning to participate in the upcoming August #EndBadGovernance protest.

Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi justified the move in a statement issued on Sunday, July 28, in Abuja.

Police maintain stand on submission of protesters' records

The protest against economic hardship, which is gaining momentum on social media, is planned to take place in all states across the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in August.

The organizers of this protest have remained anonymous.

Why we need details of protesters - Police

Adejobi said collecting these details is a routine measure designed to ensure all participants' safety and prevent any illegal activities.

Last week, the police made this request to safeguard peaceful demonstrators.

However, the condition was met with opposition from many Nigerians, including activist Deji Adeyanju, The Channels Television reported.

He said:

“It is important to note that the IGP has consistently upheld the constitutional right of every citizen to freedom of association and expression.

"He has always emphasized that this right pertains specifically to peaceful assembly and expression.”

"The Nigeria Police is responsible for ensuring that any activity, including protests, does not threaten national security."

Police reveal what kind of details are needed

As reported by Vanguard, more on the kinds of information needed, Adejobi said:

"Requesting details of protest organizers, including their leaders, schedules, locations, periods, and routes, is standard procedure.

"This facilitates effective communication, ensures the safety of all participants, and prevents any unlawful activities.

"It's crucial to know who is planning the assembly in each state, as allowing faceless groups to operate unchecked could jeopardize the nation's peace and stability, leading to pain, sorrow, and tears, as seen during the violent EndSARS protests of 2020."

"You've right to protest": Presidency tells Nigerians

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, July 28, the Presidency affirmed that Nigerians have the right to engage in peaceful protests.

It also emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to serving the people rather than exerting dominance over them.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, addressed these issues during an interview on TVC’s "Politics on Sunday with Femi Akande."

