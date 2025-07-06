Controversial activist Verydarkman has shared fresh insights into the ongoing investigation surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad

Verydarkman disclosed that he had interviewed Primeboy, a close friend of the late singer, as part of his personal efforts to uncover the truth

He previously announced plans to conduct his own investigation, expressing dissatisfaction with how the case has been handled so far

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), appears to be making good on his promise to personally investigate the death of singer Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad.

VDM kickstarted his probe by interviewing Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Primeboy, Mohbad’s childhood friend. In a video shared online, Primeboy denied claims that he assaulted the late singer, stressing that Mohbad had no injury on his hand before his sudden death.

He also clarified that he never saw the singer again after a disagreement they had in a car.

VDM points fingers at Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi

Following the interview, VDM concluded that Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife, should be thoroughly investigated. He pointed out that she was with Mohbad during his show in Ikorodu and was also present at home when he died.

VDM referenced a suspicious chat between Wunmi and Primeboy, in which Primeboy asked to retrieve his bag and that of a producer from Mohbad’s house. According to VDM, the tone and context of the messages suggest Wunmi was hiding something.

The activist shared screenshots of the conversation to support his claim, and added that the person who went to pick Primeboy's bag from Mohbad's house was not allowed to enter the gate. They sent the bag to him outside their gate.

VDM accuses police of complicity

In a strong message to his followers, VDM urged them to watch the video without bias. He alleged that the police officer handling the case compromised, adding that Primeboy had shown the officer the same chat with Wunmi, but it was ignored.

VDM claimed the authorities are attempting to cover up the real cause of Mohbad’s death by diverting attention and making questionable arrests. He vowed to continue investigating everyone involved until justice is served.

What fans said about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions fans to the video of the activist as seen below:

@rejoice.johnson.12 shared

"Las las the real justice is abt to happen. God bless u VDM."

@donflexx said:

"So the wife knows all these and didn’t say anything to the police all these while during Primeboy’s detention for 4 months? Something is not adding up here."

@ti_nu_ade06 stated:

"I think his wife has a lot to say."

@ayoolaolanrewajuwaliu commented:

"Wunmi and Mohbad had a continuation of the event's quarrel, to me the matter escalated to both of them hitting each other.. probably moh got wound from that fight that's y the wife had to bring in a nurse."

@taquintips wrote:

"Verydarkblackman please don’t forget about the driver who drove them that day of the show maybe he has something to say."

@sniceworld said:

"Whatever the case maybe, Mohbad was unalive in the house with his wife at home and if he was pronounced unalive in the hospital which means the wife know exactly what happened to him prior to the time he was pronounced. My own request is that Wunmi need to give a well detailed account of what happened to Mohbad before and after."

Sam Larry taunts critics with Ayefele's song

Legit.ng had reported that Sam Larry shared a post on his TikTok account, dancing to Yinka Ayefele's song while making a gesture at his fans.

The embattled personality has been the subject of much discussion after VDM revisited the late Mohbad's case and dragged Zlatan into it.

