FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has scheduled an emergency plenary session for Wednesday, July 31.

An internal memo dated July 28, 2024, announced this decision.

The memo was issued and signed by Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Daily Trust reported.

The memo states:

“Following the directive of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, please be advised that a plenary session will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

“All members are requested to make the necessary arrangements to attend, as significant issues will be discussed during this meeting.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this disruption of the annual recess but trust in the commitment and patriotism of the 10th Assembly.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

The House of Representatives had previously halted its sessions and entered a recess until September 17.

Reason for the emergency plenary

The reason for the emergency plenary scheduled for Wednesday has not been officially announced, but it may be linked to the upcoming nationwide protest against economic hardship set for August 1, 2024.

Tensions have been rising regarding the protest, with calls from various groups to abandon it due to concerns about potential violence, Nigerian Television Authority reported.

Nevertheless, the organizers remain determined to proceed as planned.

Police maintain stand on knowing protesters' identities

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force justified its request for the names and other details of individuals planning to participate in the upcoming August #EndBadGovernance protest.

Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi justified the move in a statement issued on Sunday, July 28, in Abuja and also said collecting these details is a routine measure designed to ensure all participants' safety and prevent illegal activities.

The protest against economic hardship, which is gaining momentum on social media, is planned to take place in all states across the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in August.

