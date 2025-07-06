Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Makama, has praised the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, saying he has reinvigorated the Nigerian Army

In a statement released amid the Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Kaduna, the monarch noted recent military successes in tackling insurgency and protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity

Olowu also urged the public to support the army with prayers and actionable intelligence, just as he commended President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for motivating the troops

Kuta, Osun state - As the Nigerian Army rounds up its annual Nigerian Army Day Celebrations in Kaduna on Sunday, July 6, Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, said the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede deserves commendation.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the monarch said the COAS should be commended for reinvigorating the army. He added that the Army chief has inspired confidence in the troops by leading from the front.

Olowu said he was particularly elated by the statement credited to the army chief at the weekend that he has ensured that our borders are not used by the insurgents to launch attacks. According to him, the series of successes recorded in recent operations by the army backed by the air components, has helped to decimate the hydra-headed insurgency in Nigeria.

Olowu advises Nigerian Army

While commending Lt Gen Oluyede for protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria, Olowu said the army should not rest on its oars.

He also called on all well-meaning Nigerians, as a matter of necessity, to show more love and provide information where necessary to the troops to rid Nigeria of undesirable elements bent on fomenting trouble and balkanising the country.

"I want the COAS, his commanders, and the troops to know that we are praying for them to succeed," the monarch said.

I also pray for the families of those who had paid the supreme sacrifice in order to ensure that our sovereignty is intact."

Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda motivating Army - Olowu

Olowu of Kuta added that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu has also motivated the army to excel in recent times.

However, the monarch said, "the reward of hard work is more work," charging the Army not to relent.

Oluyede says Army will ensure Nigeria is secure

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen Oluyede has also assured that the Nigerian Army will not relent in its efforts to ensure the security of the Nigerian people and the perpetuity of our democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing to herald NADCEL 2025, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Oluyede, stated that the celebration allows the Army to recognise and honour the heroic contributions of its officers, past and present.

“In recent times, our nation has had to contend with the enemies of peace and agents of chaos who have brought terrorism to our borders and caused a plethora of internal security issues. Notwithstanding, the Nigerian Army has risen to the occasion to deny these terrorists the opportunity to disrupt our socio-cultural heritage or smear the sanctity of our sovereignty”, he said.

Army chief commended for visiting Benue

In a related development, the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, to conflict-ridden communities in Benue State sparked optimism among residents and stakeholders.

The Benue Good Governance Network (BGGN) applauded the move as a much-needed turning point in the fight against rural violence.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group’s Convener, Dr. Amase Paul, described the Army Chief’s trip as a bold intervention that has rekindled public trust in both the Nigerian military and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

