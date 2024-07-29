Global site navigation

Local editions

Lagos Youths Raise Fresh Alarm, Rejects Protest Against Tinubu’s Govt: “Settling Political Scores”
Nigeria

Lagos Youths Raise Fresh Alarm, Rejects Protest Against Tinubu’s Govt: “Settling Political Scores”

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • Some youths in Lagos state have pulled out of the planned nationwide protest that will be held on August 1
  • The youths under the umbrella of the Lagos Indigenous Youth Network hinged their decisions on the organizers' intent whose identities and intentions remain unknown
  • At a press conference held on Sunday, youth leaders from the five divisions of the state gathered and voiced their concerns about the protest being hijacked by some elements during the demonstration

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos indigenous youths, under the aegis of the Lagos Indigenous Youth Network (LIYN), have opposed the planned hunger protest slated for August 1 to 10, 2024.

Youths in Lagos backs out of the planned hunger protest, reason emerges
Lagos youths shun hunger protest. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mobolaji Ogunlende
Source: Facebook

Lagos youths take decision on planned protest

The youths noted that they are unwilling to witness a repeat of the #EndSARS destruction in the state.

Read also

BREAKING: Amid growing sense of tension, hardship protest begins in Niger state, video trends

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As reported by The Punch on Monday, July 29, the youth leaders from the five divisions of the state gathered at the statue of the three Wise Men in Ikeja, the state capital, to express their concerns.

Protest: "Organisers are anonymous," Lagos youths alleges

The youths said the planned protest was politically motivated and if allowed, would cause unrest and lead to destruction of public infrastructure.

The leader of the group, Mobolaji Ogunlende, highlighted that intelligence reports suggest that is politically driven and does not align with the interests of peace-loving and hardworking Lagosians, BusinessDay reported.

“We are not against citizens constructively engaging their leaders when necessary.
“We do not support it. We say no to any protest in whatever guise or disguise. We are coming together to defend #OurLagos against any possible destruction by agents of violence masquerading as supporters of the people,” Ogunlende said.

Read also

BREAKING: Confusion as soldiers ‘take over’ Abuja road as hardship protest looms, video trends

Read more about planned nationwide protest:

"You've right to protest": Presidency tells Nigerians

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, July 28, the Presidency affirmed that Nigerians have the right to engage in peaceful protests.

It also emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to serving the people rather than exerting dominance over them.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, addressed these issues during an interview on TVC’s "Politics on Sunday with Femi Akande."

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: