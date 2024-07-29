Some youths in Lagos state have pulled out of the planned nationwide protest that will be held on August 1

The youths under the umbrella of the Lagos Indigenous Youth Network hinged their decisions on the organizers' intent whose identities and intentions remain unknown

At a press conference held on Sunday, youth leaders from the five divisions of the state gathered and voiced their concerns about the protest being hijacked by some elements during the demonstration

Lagos indigenous youths, under the aegis of the Lagos Indigenous Youth Network (LIYN), have opposed the planned hunger protest slated for August 1 to 10, 2024.

Lagos youths take decision on planned protest

The youths noted that they are unwilling to witness a repeat of the #EndSARS destruction in the state.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, July 29, the youth leaders from the five divisions of the state gathered at the statue of the three Wise Men in Ikeja, the state capital, to express their concerns.

Protest: "Organisers are anonymous," Lagos youths alleges

The youths said the planned protest was politically motivated and if allowed, would cause unrest and lead to destruction of public infrastructure.

The leader of the group, Mobolaji Ogunlende, highlighted that intelligence reports suggest that is politically driven and does not align with the interests of peace-loving and hardworking Lagosians, BusinessDay reported.

“We are not against citizens constructively engaging their leaders when necessary.

“We do not support it. We say no to any protest in whatever guise or disguise. We are coming together to defend #OurLagos against any possible destruction by agents of violence masquerading as supporters of the people,” Ogunlende said.

"You've right to protest": Presidency tells Nigerians

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, July 28, the Presidency affirmed that Nigerians have the right to engage in peaceful protests.

It also emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to serving the people rather than exerting dominance over them.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, addressed these issues during an interview on TVC’s "Politics on Sunday with Femi Akande."

