A group led by Damilare Adenola has formally requested the use of Eagles Square for the planned protest over economic hardship and hunger in Abuja

The group reportedly demanded a 24-hour power supply, utilities, and security to accommodate protesters

In reaction, FCT minister Nyesom Wike explained what the protest organisers should do to get access to Eagles Square before August 1

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said protesters who wish to use the Eagles Square must apply properly and pay security costs for their scheduled protest on August 1.

Wike stated this at a Town Hall Meeting held in the Conference Room of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA) in Abuja on Saturday, July 27.

Recall that a group, the take it back movement, had written to the minister requesting the use of the Square for its protest.

The group also seek the provision of security and utilities for the duration of the protest.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a letter signed by the group's director of mobilization, Damilare Adenola and made available to the press on Friday, July 26.

"Pay security costs," Wike sets conditions for protest in Abuja

However, Wike said the group had only applied via social media and television appearances.

Speaking further, Wike noted that the organisers of the protest must apply properly, meet with him, and pay a security cost before such a request could be granted.

“I’m just reading on social media that they have applied to me to grant Eagle Square. Do you apply to me through social media? You will write a letter to the Minister. I will see you, who are you, what do you want to do, how many days will you spend, how much will you pay?

“I watched them on Channels News telling the IG they had applied. You don’t apply to me through Channels; you must apply properly. You must pay what we call Security Cost. So that if there’s any damage to the facility, we will take that security cost and repair it. We don’t just give people the venue because they have applied; you must fulfil the conditions,” Wike said.

Sowore dares Wike over protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, disclosed that the trending hunger protest would begin in Abuja.

Sowore's declaration came a day after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said the Nigerian capital is not available for any protest now.

Nigerian governments, security agencies and traditional rulers have warned against the protest, citing security concerns.

